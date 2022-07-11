Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.39 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,271,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,629,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $82.63 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

