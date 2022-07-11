Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $8.74 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up about 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $65.18 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

