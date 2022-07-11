Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

NYSE BURL opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

