Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,376,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.