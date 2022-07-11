Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ULTA opened at $381.44 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.
Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.
In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.