Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.44 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

