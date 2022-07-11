Frax Share Price Hits $5.14 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $83.25 million and $4.00 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00024908 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.