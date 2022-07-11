Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.68

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 14299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

