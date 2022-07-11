Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$0.68 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

TSE:GAU opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$114.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.07. Research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

