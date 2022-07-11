GameCredits (GAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,257.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $11,257.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00250420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

