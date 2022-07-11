Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target Cut to $2.65 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $4.25 to $2.65 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GCI. TheStreet raised Gannett from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Gannett stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gannett has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $384.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $748.08 million during the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%.

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

