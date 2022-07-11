Garland Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.11. The stock had a trading volume of 93,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.78 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

