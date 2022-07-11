Gas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00013277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $27.88 million and $6.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

