Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0124 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $149,241.12 and approximately $10,351.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

