Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822,276.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock worth $781,461. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.