Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822,276.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.