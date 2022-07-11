GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.29. GH Research shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 402 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.22 million and a PE ratio of -41.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

