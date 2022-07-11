GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.29. GH Research shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 402 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $603.22 million and a PE ratio of -41.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.