Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

