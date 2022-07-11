Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

GPN traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

