Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.66 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

