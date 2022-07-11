GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.87

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 14867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The firm has a market cap of C$558.04 million and a PE ratio of -315.00.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

