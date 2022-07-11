Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,850. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

