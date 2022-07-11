Gores Holdings IX, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 11th (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Gores Holdings IX’s (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 11th. Gores Holdings IX had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Gores Holdings IX has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

