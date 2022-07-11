GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.74

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1218603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.