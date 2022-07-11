Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $176.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00246988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002337 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

