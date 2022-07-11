Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

