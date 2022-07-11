Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.