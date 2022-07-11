GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,761.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.92 ($21.34).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.68) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) price target on GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,743 ($21.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,747.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,676.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,248.69).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

