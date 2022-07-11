Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 18 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

GHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Guild alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.