Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,412 shares of company stock worth $6,195,404 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

HAL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

