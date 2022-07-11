Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.