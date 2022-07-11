Handy (HANDY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $372,777.00

Handy (HANDY) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. Handy has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $372,777.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00114142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

