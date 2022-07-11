Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRGLY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,530 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 925 ($11.20) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,241.50.

HRGLY stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

