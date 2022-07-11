HC Wainwright Increases Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $8.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GROY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.93. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.65.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.