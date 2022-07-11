HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.52.

HCA opened at $172.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

