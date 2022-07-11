Head to Head Analysis: MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MAG Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 85.54 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.16) -8.44

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

