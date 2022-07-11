Head to Head Analysis: Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A HEXO -554.24% -29.41% -16.32%

This table compares Smart for Life and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.75 N/A N/A N/A HEXO $97.00 million 1.03 -$90.13 million ($2.57) -0.08

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smart for Life and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 2 4 1 0 1.86

HEXO has a consensus target price of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,610.86%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Smart for Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

