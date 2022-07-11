Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00248777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

