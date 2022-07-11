Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $71.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.08) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

HENKY opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

