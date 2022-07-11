Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the period. Heritage Financial comprises about 2.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Heritage Financial worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 136.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

HFWA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $902.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

