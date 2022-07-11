HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.27.
Several analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. On average, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HEXO (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
