HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. On average, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.