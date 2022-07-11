HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 758,572 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,572 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 15.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $65,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 7,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

