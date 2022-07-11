HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,663 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1,932.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 726,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.99. 115,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,404,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

