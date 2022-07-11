HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,058 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 239.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 71,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

NASDAQ META traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.38. 238,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

