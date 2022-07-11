HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.88. 24,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.