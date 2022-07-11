HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.95. 44,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.