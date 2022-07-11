HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,695 shares during the period.

RWO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,198. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

