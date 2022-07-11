HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. 155,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.