HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $78.44. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

