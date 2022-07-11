HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 500,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.01. 4,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,911. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.