HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,231,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 15,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,646. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

