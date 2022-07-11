HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in S&P Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.07 and its 200 day moving average is $384.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

